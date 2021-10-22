International Flights Latest News Today: AirAsia India has recently got security clearance and hence it is expected that the airline will get international flying rights soon, news agency IANS reported.Also Read - Breaking: Poland Recognises India’s Covishield Vaccine, Exempts Travellers From Quarantine Rules

As per the report, its conglomerate Tata Sons will in the near future have four airlines with permits for overseas operations. Currently, Vistara operates on international routes. Both Air India and Air India Express operate international flights as well. Also Read - Thailand Announces Quarantine-free Travel For 45 Countries. When Will Indians Be Allowed?

The development assumes significance as Tata Sons’ subsidiary Talace is expected to soon acquire Air India and Air India Express after conclusion of the share purchase agreement (SPA) with the Centre. Also Read - Plan Your Vacay as Hawaii Mulls to Welcome Tourists From November 1

However, many procedures with the country’s Civil Aviation Ministry and the regulator still remain to be fulfilled before the airline commences international operations. These procedures include obtaining permissions for scheduling, slotting, and training. The industry insiders say that these steps might take anywhere up to 2-6 months to fulfil.

The industry insiders furthermore say that even after obtaining all the permissions, the airline might not fly abroad in the near future, due to the ongoing pandemic.

It must be noted that the Bengaluru-headquartered airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia Investment Ltd.

AirAsia India commenced operations on June 12, 2014 and it flies over 240 direct and connecting routes across India with a fleet of 28 aircraft.