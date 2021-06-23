Kathmandu: After months of suspension due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Nepal government on Wednesday decided to reopen the international flights from tomorrow that is June 24, 2021. Issuing a notification in this regard, the country said that the domestic flight services will begin operations from July 1, 2021. However, the COVID-19 health protocols will be strictly followed during the operation, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in Nepal said in the statement. Also Read - Jharkhand Lockdown: State Extends Restrictions Till July 1, Religious Places to Remain Shut | Full List of Guidelines Here

The Nepal government has allowed international flights to South Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

The decision to resume the flight services was taken after a crucial meeting was called between Nepal government and their Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

As per latest updates, the domestic flights will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity to contain the possible spread of COVID-19. On the other side, the international flights will be operated as per the safety protocol developed earlier by the government.

Check full flight schedule: In this pandemic time, the Nepal government has decided to resume regular international flights to and from Kathmandu in limited destinations. The Nepal government also stated that the Nepal Airlines and Qatar Airways will be allowed to operate two flights each a week in the Kathmandu-Doha sector.

In the similar manner, four flights a week will be operated in the Kathmandu-Doha sector, Kathmandu-Kuala Lumpur sector, two flights a week in the Kathmandu-Istanbul sector, Kathmandu-Dammam and Kathmandu-Kuwait sectors.

Moreover, one flight a week in Kathmandu-Muscat, Kathmandu- Seoul, Kathmandu-Japan, Kathmandu-Chengdu and Kathmandu-Guangzhou sectors will also be operated.

Due to the COVID pandemic that affected the country, the Nepal government decided to halt all domestic flights from May 3, and international flights from May 6 except for two weekly flights on the Kathmandu-Delhi sector.