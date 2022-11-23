Non-stop Flights to 6 US, European Cities Launched From Delhi And Mumbai. Deets Here

Air India will operate service on Mumbai-New York (JFK) on a Boeing 777-200LR from February 14, 2023

Air India is implementing a long-term revival plan and over the next five years as it aims to grow its wide-body and narrow-body fleet as well as expand the global network.

New Delhi: Here comes good news for Mumbaikars and Delhiites as national carrier Air India is set to launch new flights connecting Mumbai with New York, Paris and Frankfurt, and resume nonstops connecting the national capital with Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna. In an official release, the airline said, “This expansion comes as the airline continues to make progress in augmenting its fleet with newly leased aircraft, and the return of existing aircraft to active service.”

The airline will operate service on Mumbai-New York (JFK) on a Boeing 777-200LR from February 14, 2023. This will be in addition to AI’s existing daily service from Delhi to JFK and four weekly flights to Newark Liberty (EWR) airport, taking the Maharaja’s India-US weekly frequency to 47 nonstops.

Starting next quarter, new flights are also planned from Mumbai to Paris (thrice weekly) and Frankfurt (four weekly). Moreover, the national airline will add four weekly Delhi-Milan from February 1, 2023, and thrice-weekly flights on each Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen from February 18 and March 1, 2023 respectively.

All these flights will be operated by Air India’s B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with 18 business and 238 economy seats. “A key element of our five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, is to strengthen India’s global network, connecting India’s major cities with even more destinations. The introduction of these new non-stop flights to New York, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, Paris and Frankfurt, is another step in that journey, which will accelerate as our aircraft fleet expands”, said AI CEO-MD Campbell Wilson.