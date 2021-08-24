International Flights: As the COVID situation in India has improved, the national carrier Air India has announced direct flights from Chennai to London, starting from Wednesday, August 25. “Fly non-stop from Chennai to London with Air India! Before you plan your travel, please ensure eligibility regarding entry into your destination”, the national carrier said in a tweet. Besides, Air India has also announced non-stop flights from Kolkata to the United Kingdom’s capital, starting this Wednesday.Also Read - International Flight Latest Update: Air India To Start Indore-Dubai Flight From September 1, Announces Scindia

This comes as the UK government, earlier last week, updated its official travel advisory for India to reflect the country's upgraded status under the COVID-19 based traffic light system, no longer advising against all but essential travel. India moved from the UK's red list travel ban to amber list on August 8 and now the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advisory has been updated to coincide with the easing of rules.

Under the amber list rules, fully vaccinated British nationals returning from India no longer need to be quarantined. But must arrange a pre-departure test while still in the country as well as a day two PCR test after returning home to the UK. To qualify as fully vaccinated, only UK, EU and US-approved vaccines are recognised and require passengers to have had their second vaccine injection two full weeks before you travel.

Other nationals, vaccinated abroad or unvaccinated, are required to self-isolate at their declared address on the compulsory passenger locator form. They are also required to get a pre-departure PCR test and another test on day two and day eight of their entry to the UK.

A limited number of flights between India and the UK continue to operate. To book tickets and to see important guidance prior to travel you should check airline websites, FCDO update notes.