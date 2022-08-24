International Flights Latest News Today: Full-service carrier Vistara on Wednesday announced direct flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi from October 1. In a statement, the airline said Abu Dhabi will be the 12th overseas destination for Vistara.Also Read - Kaafi Filmy! Mumbai Cops Dress As Zomato Delivery Agents And Arrest Chain-Snatchers

"We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE, with a second Emirate, and offer the choice of flying India's best airline on one of the busiest international routes from India. We are confident that greater connectivity between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi will complement the growing trade and tourism between the two countries," Vistara Chief Executive Officer Vinod Kannan said.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata group and Singapore Airlines, said it will use the A320 neo aircraft for the services. Vistara said it has already flights to Dubai but now, Abu Dhabi will be the 12th overseas destination for Vistara.

Vistara said it has a fleet of 53 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, five Airbus A321 neo, five Boeing 737-800NG and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Vistara Opens Ticket Booking

The airline further added that the bookings for these flights are now open on all channels including their website, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps, through Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.

Vistara had earlier launched non-stop flights between Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and Mumbai and the first flight between Maharashtra’s capital and the Saudi Arabian city departed at 6.05 PM on August 2 at 1805 Hours (IST) and landed in Jeddah at 2050 Hours (AST).

Vistara Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Flight Schedule

As per the updates from the airline, flight UK 255 will depart from Mumbai at 19:10 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 20:40. The same flight will depart Abu Dhabi at 21:40 and arrive in Mumbai at 02:25 the following day.

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Start Date End Date UK 255 Mumbai 19:10 Abu Dhabi 20:40 01-Oct-22 29-Oct-22 UK 256 Abu Dhabi 21:40 Mumbai 02:35 (+1) 01-Oct-22 29-Oct-22

Vistara Abu Dhabi-Mumbai Ticket Fare:

The airline said the round-trip all-inclusive fares for Mumbai-Abu Dhabi-Mumbai start at Rs 17,749 for Economy, Rs 22,949 for Premium economy, and Rs 45,949 for Business class. And the round-trip all-inclusive fares for Abu Dhabi-Mumbai-Abu Dhabi start at AED 799.