International Flights Latest News: here comes a piece of good news for the air travellers as Dubai has eased the travel restrictions for passengers from India. Moreover, Air India on Thursday resumed its flight operations from UAE, weeks after the nation had suspended incoming flights from India due to the surge in coronavirus cases. Also Read - International Flights: Nepal to Resume Services From Tomorrow, Domestic Flights From July 1

Issuing a statement, Air India had on Wednesday said that it will resume its flight services from UAE from June 24 onwards. “Effective June 24, 2021 (10 AM) all Air India flights will operate from Terminal-1 of Dubai International Airport (DXB). All passengers booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1,” Air India said in a statement. Also Read - International Flights: Canada Bans Air Services From India Till THIS Date | Check Details Inside

The airlines had also asked the passengers who have booked to travel on or after June 24 are requested to report at Dubai Terminal-1. Also Read - THIS Country Extends Suspension of Flights From India, Brazil, South Africa. Details Inside

In the meantime, the Air India Express flights scheduled to depart from Dubai will continue to operate from Dubai Terminal-2.

On April 24, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) had announced that entry from India will be suspended for all incoming flights on national and foreign carriers due to the surge in the cases of coronavirus.

However, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had on 19 June said that the passengers from India with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be allowed to travel to Dubai.

On the other hand, the Emirates airline operations to India has also started its flight operations from June 23. As per updates, the airline has followed the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards.

“They should also present a negative test certificate from a PCR test taken 48 hours before departure. We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from 23rd June,” Emirates said in a statement.