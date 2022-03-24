New Delhi: In the wake of a significant drop in coronavirus cases, national carrier Air India has decided to operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore from 27 March. Taking to Twitter, the airline said,”Air India will operate VTL flights from Chennai to Singapore from 27th March 2022.”Also Read - International Flights To Resume After 4 Days: These Countries Indians Can Fly Without RT-PCR Report

#FlyAI: Air India will operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights from Chennai to Singapore from 27th March 2022. For more details refer to the link https://t.co/Yh0TEk5UTD pic.twitter.com/azO3QNolkd — Air India (@airindiain) March 23, 2022

All You Need to Know About the Vaccinated Travel Lane flight

Flying to Singapore on a VTL flight

To enter Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL scheme, travellers must fly on designated VTL flights.AI 382/383 Delhi -Singapore -Delhi up to 26th March 2022, AI 380/381 Delhi – Singapore – Delhi, AI 342/343, AI 344/343 Mumbai -Singapore – Mumbai and AI 346/347 Chennai-Singapore-Chennai from 27th March 2022.

Eligibility for travel to Singapore under Vaccinated Travel Lanes

Travellers must not have any travel history outside of India, Singapore and/or VTL countries or Category I countries/regions in the past 14 days to be eligible for the VTL flights.

Vaccinated Travel Pass

Short-Term visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders will not be eligible for travel on VTL flights without a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP).

They must apply for a VTP online between seven and 60 days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.

Children aged 12 and below (as of calendar year) do not need to apply for a VTP.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for VTP.

For VTP applications, there are no restrictions on purpose of travel and there is no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsor.

To apply for your VTP, visit Safetravel Portal (ica.gov.sg)

Visa Requirements

Visitors, who require a visa to enter Singapore, must separately obtain a visa. They are advised to do so after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore. Please check visa details here: ICA | Check if you need an Entry Visa

Vaccination Requirements for VTL flights

Travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with any vaccine in the WHO Emergency Use List. Both Covaxin and CoviShield are accepted.

The final dose must be completed at least 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

Travellers must hold a vaccination certificate in English issued by Singapore or any country. All vaccination certificates must be digitally verifiable (i.e.contain a QR code for verification).

Children aged 12 and below (as of calendar year) are exempted from these vaccination requirements. However, they must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated traveller on the VTL flight.

Singapore Citizens and permanent residents, if vaccinated overseas, are encouraged to submit their overseas vaccination certificates in their health declaration during the SG Arrival Card submission for a smoother immigration process. Permanent residents must also ensure they hold a valid re-entry permit.

Testing Requirements for VTL flights

Travellers on a VTL flight entering Singapore will be required to take two corvid-19 PCR tests:

1. A professionally administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or polymerase chain Reaction (PCR) Test within two days (48 hours) of the flight departure. All pre-departure test result memos must state:

Traveller’s name

Either date of birth or passport number as stated in the passport

Date and time of test along with the name of the testing institution negative test result in English

2. An on-arrival test at Changi Airport.

Children aged 2 years and below (as of calendar year) are exempted from these tests. Pre-book and pay for your on-arrival Covid-19 test at SafeTravel Concierge (changiairport.com)

Other Requirements for VTL flights