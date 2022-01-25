New Delhi: The Akasa Air by entrepreneur Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is planning to begin the flight operations in late May or early June after getting its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. As per the report, the airline is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.Also Read - 5G Deployment: Air India to Commence Normal Operations to US From Friday. Details Here

Speaking to PTI, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said that he hopes to get the first aircraft in the second half of April, the first commercial flight in late May or early June. “We are working with the government, DGCA to go through all of the requirements that are there,” Dube said. Also Read - Maharashtra: Passengers Arriving In Mumbai From UAE Exempted From 7-Day Home Quarantine | Details Here

It must be noted that the Akasa Air, which will start the operations as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes, which are fuel efficient. Also Read - International Flights From India’s Agartala To Bangkok, Bangladesh To Start Operation Soon | Details Here

In the beginning, Akasa Air will have services from metros to Tier II and III cities. The CEO further added that there will also be flights from metros to metros so that the aircraft is moved around the system.

In this direction, the Akasa Air has started the hiring process, setting up technology, creating processes and procedures, defining things related to customer value and proposition and planning route network with airports.

Dube also added that part of the reason Akasa is bullish about aviation is that few people have historically flown in India compared to most Western economies. “All of that is going to change in the coming years and we want to be part of that change. We want to enable that change and continue to democratise air travel,” Dube told the news agency.

Dube also added that Akasa Air, which currently has more than 50 staff, also has plans of international services in future. He further stated that the airline plans to start overseas flights in the second half of calendar year 2023 once there are 20 planes in its fleet.

In India, a domestic airline should have at least 20 aircraft to start international flights. “Boeing 737 MAX gives us good range. We can fly to SouthEast Asia, SAARC countries, Middle East… That is our intention,” he said.