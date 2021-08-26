International Travel Update: As Covid-19 cases have come down in India, several countries have eased travel restrictions imposed on the passengers travelling from here. However, not every country has relaxed Covid-19 travel rules, but some have also added further restrictions. For example, Dubai residents in India can travel back to the country only if they have the necessary approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) and can produce a negative Covid-19 test report. Besides, Indian passengers have to take an RT-PCR test six hours before their departure to Dubai.Also Read - International Flights Latest Update: This Country Bans Flights From India For Uncertain Period | Check Here Why

At present, India has extended its ban on international commercial flights and only air bubble flights are operational. India has an air bubble agreement with 28 countries, which include Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Exempts International Air Passengers From UK, Europe, Middle East From Mandatory RT-PCR Test at Airports

Here’s a list of countries that do not require Indians to undergo mandatory quarantine on arrival:

Countries like Maldives, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Russia, Venezuela, Iceland, Mali, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan are countries that do not mandate compulsory quarantine on arrival for Indians.

However, Indian tourists can only travel to these countries directly if they come under a bilateral air bubble agreement. Otherwise, air travellers will have to take a new route through countries with which India has operational flight services now.

Most of these countries check a negative RT-PCR report with the test taken no more than 72 hours before departure. Additionally, if someone tested positive on arrival will be placed under quarantine.

Indians vaccinated with Covishield can travel to these 16 EU countries:

If an Indian air traveller has received both the doses of Covishield vaccine, they can visit 16 European countries as part of their ‘Green Pass’ scheme.

These 16 countries are: France, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Countries that allow Indian travellers but require them to undergo mandatory quarantine: