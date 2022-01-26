International Flights Latest News Today: The air passengers who are planning to fly to Malaysia, here’s a big update for you. Air India Express has announced its schedule of flights between India and Malaysia for the month of February 2022. Notably, these flights will be operated as part of the air bubble singed between the two countries under Vande Bharat Mission.Also Read - Extreme Weather Events In THESE Places; Delhi To Record Coldest Day Of The Season Today

According to the schedule shared by the airline, Air India Express plans to operate flights to/from multiple Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Trichy.

Flight Schedule From India to Kuala Lumpur

Sectors Days of Operation (February 2022) Trichy-Kuala Lumpur 1,3,6,8,10,11,13,15,17,20,22,24,25,27 Delhi-Kuala lumpur 1,6,8,13,15,20,22,17 Chennai-Kuala Lumpur 3,10,17,24 Kochi-Kuala Lumpur 9,23 Hyderabad-Kuala lumpur 9,23

Flights Schedule From Kuala Lumpur to India

Sectors Days of Operation (February 2022) Kuala Lumpur-Delhi 1,6,8,13,15,20,22,27 Kuala Lumpur – Trichy 2,3,7,9,10,11,14,16,17,21,23,24,25,28 Kuala Lumpur-Chennai 3,10,17,24 Kuala Lumpur-Vijayawada 9,23 Kuala Lumpur-Hyderabad (via Vijayawada) 9,23 Kuala Lumpur-Bengaluru 10,24 Kuala Lumpur-Kochi (via Bengaluru) 10,24

Air India Express said that it has opened the bookings for flights to Malaysia through its Official Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre, Mobile App & Authorized Travel Agents.

Travel guidelines:

Only Malaysian nationals can fly to Kuala Lumpur.

Moreover, the passengers who are fully vaccinated and hold a valid Malaysian Long Term Social Visit Pass may enter Malaysia without MyTravelPass/MyEntry (effective 1st November 2021).

The fully vaccinated passengers who do not possess any valid Malaysian Long Term Social Visit Pass need to apply MyTravelPass/MyEntry/Entry Approval from the Immigration Department of Malaysia at https://mtp.imi.gov.my/myTravelPass/main

Ban on International flights continues: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last week said the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in India has been extended till February 28.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, the special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

The DGCA said the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flight specifically approved by the DGCA and added that the fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected.