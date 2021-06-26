International Flights Latest News: Looking at the coronavirus situation in India and other countries, UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Thursday announced that the inbound passenger traffic from India would remain suspended until further notice. Also Read - Dilip Vengsarkar 'Amazed' With Indian Team Deciding To Take 20-day Break Post WTC Final Loss

Speaking to Gulf News, one official from GCAA said that as far as inbound passenger traffic from India is concerned, the status quo remains the same. "We are closely monitoring the situation in India, and a decision on when to lift the suspension on inbound travellers will be taken keeping in mind the safety and security of all parties involved," the official added.

In the meantime, the international flight suspension includes inbound transit passengers with exception of transit flights coming to the UAE and heading to India.

However, the GCAA had earlier stated that the UAE nationals and diplomatic missions between the two countries, official delegations, businessmen’s planes and golden residence holders are excluded from the travel ban provided that they should take preventive measures that include a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport.

Due to the pandemic, the GCAA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have suspended all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from India since April 24.

On the other hand, the airlines of both nations are looking to resume flight operations from July 6 onwards as per booking sites and customer care representatives.

Earlier, Etihad Airways on its website had mentioned that the flights from India to the UAE are suspended until 6 July 2021 and this may be extended.

The following day, Air India tweeted saying in view of travel restrictions announced by the UAE government, the flights between India and UAE are suspended till 6 July 2021. “Please keep a watch on our Twitter handle and website for further updates,” Air India said.