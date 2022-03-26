International Flights Latest News Today: Nearly after a two-year hiatus, India is all set to resume regular international flights from Sunday, March 27. An announcement in this regard has already been made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) earlier this month. “After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the COVID-19 caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said.Also Read - UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students Not to Seek Admission in China Due to COVID Restrictions, Other Factors

The air passengers must note that India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.

Prior to resuming the international flight operations, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had recently relaxed curbs for air travel and issued fresh guidelines for the passengers in the wake of declining cases of coronavirus. The Ministry also had removed the PPE kit requirement for the crew members.

Latest travel guidelines:

As per the guidelines, the ministry said airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers. The Ministry had granted the relaxations to facilitate the smooth conduct of air operations.

In the latest guidelines, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on international flights for handling medical emergencies related to COVID-19 stands removed.

However, the ministry added that the airlines can carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew.

The ministry also added that the use of face mask and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser will continue to be mandatory.

Even as more flights will be added soon, the following are some of the airlines that have announced the resumption of services from India: