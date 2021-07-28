International Flights Latest News: Two days after suspending its flight services from India to UAE till August 2, Etihad Airways on Wednesday said it has suspended the flight services on the same route till further notice. The development was informed by the airline’s spokesperson. The statement from the airline comes two days after the UAE decided to extend the ban on flights from India till August 2 due to the COVID-19 situation.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flights to Maldives, Malaysia From India From THIS Date | Full Schedule, Ticket Prices

"Following the latest UAE government directives, passenger travel from India to the UAE and Etihad's network has been suspended until further notice," NDTV quoted Etihad Airways spokesperson as saying.

However, the airline stated that Etihad will continue to operate flights to India and cargo flights will continue to operate in both directions without any impact. It said the airline is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries.

Giving further details, the airline further stated that Etihad will not be permitted to carry passengers from India. However, UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations and Golden residence holders are exempted from the UAE entry restriction. The airline also added that these passengers will be subject to acceptance and quarantine conditions.

The airline has also urged customers who have booked tickets on the India-UAE flights in the near future, and would not be allowed to board due to the restrictions, to contact the travel agency through which they booked their tickets.

The airline urged the passengers to check for more information on etihad.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling Etihad Airways on +971 600 555 666 (UAE). A list of other local Etihad contact centres is available at etihad.com/contacts.

“Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance. This is an evolving situation, and we will update guests as more information becomes available. Etihad regrets any inconvenience caused to its guests by these temporary restrictions,” the airline said.