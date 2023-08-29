Home

International Flights: North Goa Airport Announces Direct IndiGo Flights to Abu Dhabi, Check Full Schedule

The IndiGo flight from North Goa will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 AM and the airline said the flight services will be operated thrice a week.

Panaji: Here comes a piece of good news for the air passengers who are planning to travel abroad. The Manohar International Airport in North Goa on Monday announced a direct IndiGo flight service to Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) thrice a week. Notably, the flight services will start from September 2.

Goa-Abu Dhabi IndiGo Flight: Check Full Schedule

A senior official of the airport operator GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL) told PTI that the inaugural Indigo flight to Abu Dhabi from Manohar International Airport is scheduled for Saturday, September 02, 2023 at 00:25 AM. The flight will reach Abu Dhabi International Airport at 02:15 AM. The flight services will be operated thrice a week.

“The return Indigo flight from AUH will take off at 03:15 AM and touch down at GOX (Manohar International Airport) at 08:10 AM. This remarkable service is set to operate three times a week, on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday,” he added.

GGIAL CEO RV Sheshan said the connection to Abu Dhabi has been introduced as it is a “prominent destination in our ever-expanding international network”.

In July this year, IndiGo announced new direct flight services to Abu Dhabi from the new airport at North Goa. The new route will be opened to meet the increasing demand for travel to Goa, popular for its serene beaches, and Middle East.

New Route Planned to Meet Growing Demand

For IndiGo, the new route will add to the airline’s existing connectivity to Abu Dhabi from several major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Hyderabad.

In a statement, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said the new route is planned to meet the substantial demand in India for travel to the Middle East.

“At IndiGo, we are proactively taking steps to cater to this demand through these new connections,” he said.

Malhotra further added that with the addition of these flights, IndiGo will fly 52 times a week to Abu Dhabi from 8 cities in India, bringing the UAE even closer.

IndiGo has recently announced new flight services to the UAE capital from Lucknow and Ahmedabad as well.

Goa to Abu Dhabi Route to Boost Tourism

The introduction of the new Goa-Abu Dhabi flights will bolster the airline’s international connectivity as Goa, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, is known for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a rich blend of cultural practices influenced by Portuguese, Maharashtrian, and Konkani heritage.

Tourists visit Goa from all over the country and beyond to experience its beaches, majestic carnivals, churches, delicacies, and forts, including Baga, Candolim, Calangute, Morjim, Arambol, Anjuna, Bom Jesus, Saint Cathedral, St. Francis, Chapel of St. Catherine, and more.

