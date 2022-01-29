International Flights Latest News Today: Singapore Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Singapore, said it has started the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights between India and Singapore which was temporarily suspended last month due to restrictions.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Weekend Schedule On All Lines From Today
Notably, the Singapore Airlines had stopped accepting new bookings for all VTL flights from India to Singapore that were scheduled between 23 December 2021 and 20 January 2022.
Now starting from 21 January 2022, the air passengers from India are again allowed to book Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights for quarantine-free travel into Singapore.
It must be noted that the Singapore Airlines at present operates only 3 VTL flights to Singapore from India. These are SQ403 (ex DEL), SQ423 (ex BOM) & SQ529 (ex MAA). And the other SIA flights from India are non-VTLs.
As per the updates, the Singapore Airlines at present operates selected VTL flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The reports suggested that Vistara is operating VTL flights from Mumbai, while Chennai only operates one VTL flight, which SIA operates. Delhi has one VTL flight and rest all are non-VTL flights.
Imposing the restrictions, the Singapore government had last month said that it will temporarily reduce the VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20, 2022. For the flights, the total ticket sales were also touted to be capped at 50 per cent of the allocated quota.
Flight schedule here:
|Flight No
|Sector
|Frequency
|Dep. Time
|Arr. Time
|SQ 423
|Mumbai-Singapore (VTL)
|Daily
|23:35
|07:30 (+1)
|SQ 421
|Mumbai-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Tue, Fri
|11:50
|19:50
|SQ 403
|Delhi-Singapore (VTL)
|Daily
|21:40
|06:10 (+1)
|SQ 401
|Delhi-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Thu/Sun
|10:00
|18:15
|SQ 529
|Chennai-Singapore (VTL)
|Daily
|23:15
|05:55 (+1)
|SQ 517
|Kolkata-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Daily
|22:50
|05:25 (+1)
|SQ 511
|Bangalore-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Daily
|23:10
|06:10 (+1)
|SQ 505
|Ahmedabad-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Tue
|23:05
|07:15 (+1)
|SQ 535
|Kochi-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Daily
|23:05
|06:10 (+1)
|SQ 523
|Hyderabad-Singapore (Non-VTL)
|Daily
|22:55
|06:00 (+1)
Guidelines for traveling on VTL/Non-VTL flights:
- The travelers must apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) to enter Singapore and fly on designated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights.
- The passengers must note that the VTL flights are denoted by a VTL designator in the booking system.
- The passengers on non-VTL flights will be subject to 7-day home quarantine measures/Stay-Home Notice (SHN) in Singapore.
- However, the short-term visitors are not allowed to enter Singapore on these flights unless they hold a valid approval of entry from the ICA.
- The passengers entering Singapore need to comply with the country’s Covid-19 testing requirements.
- For the passengers, a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test is required within two days of flight departure.
- From 23 January 2022, the VTL travellers who recently recovered from Covid-19 are exempted from all testing requirements.
- On arrival, the
- Passengers may be selected randomly to undergo an on-arrival PCR test.
- And After their arrival, a RT-PCR test is required on Day 8. Children aged below 5 are exempted.