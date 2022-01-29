International Flights Latest News Today: Singapore Airlines, the flag carrier airline of Singapore, said it has started the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights between India and Singapore which was temporarily suspended last month due to restrictions.Also Read - Delhi Metro Services To Resume As Per Regular Weekend Schedule On All Lines From Today

Notably, the Singapore Airlines had stopped accepting new bookings for all VTL flights from India to Singapore that were scheduled between 23 December 2021 and 20 January 2022.

Now starting from 21 January 2022, the air passengers from India are again allowed to book Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights for quarantine-free travel into Singapore.

It must be noted that the Singapore Airlines at present operates only 3 VTL flights to Singapore from India. These are SQ403 (ex DEL), SQ423 (ex BOM) & SQ529 (ex MAA). And the other SIA flights from India are non-VTLs.

As per the updates, the Singapore Airlines at present operates selected VTL flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The reports suggested that Vistara is operating VTL flights from Mumbai, while Chennai only operates one VTL flight, which SIA operates. Delhi has one VTL flight and rest all are non-VTL flights.

Imposing the restrictions, the Singapore government had last month said that it will temporarily reduce the VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel after January 20, 2022. For the flights, the total ticket sales were also touted to be capped at 50 per cent of the allocated quota.

Flight schedule here:

Flight No Sector Frequency Dep. Time Arr. Time SQ 423 Mumbai-Singapore (VTL) Daily 23:35 07:30 (+1) SQ 421 Mumbai-Singapore (Non-VTL) Tue, Fri 11:50 19:50 SQ 403 Delhi-Singapore (VTL) Daily 21:40 06:10 (+1) SQ 401 Delhi-Singapore (Non-VTL) Thu/Sun 10:00 18:15 SQ 529 Chennai-Singapore (VTL) Daily 23:15 05:55 (+1) SQ 517 Kolkata-Singapore (Non-VTL) Daily 22:50 05:25 (+1) SQ 511 Bangalore-Singapore (Non-VTL) Daily 23:10 06:10 (+1) SQ 505 Ahmedabad-Singapore (Non-VTL) Tue 23:05 07:15 (+1) SQ 535 Kochi-Singapore (Non-VTL) Daily 23:05 06:10 (+1) SQ 523 Hyderabad-Singapore (Non-VTL) Daily 22:55 06:00 (+1)

Guidelines for traveling on VTL/Non-VTL flights: