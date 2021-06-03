Vijayawada: At this pandemic time, here comes a piece of good news for the air travellers. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Vijayawada International Airport has resumed operation of international flights to the Gulf countries such as Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat. Moreover, the airport has also resumed flight operations to Singapore from Wednesday after a gap of nearly two months since April 3. Also Read - THIS Country Resumes International Flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

The flights from these Gulf nations were supposed to arrive at the airport on Tuesday itself, it was, however, cancelled at the last minute and on Wednesday, an international flight from Dubai carrying 68 passengers including children, arrived at Vijayawada International Airport. Notably, the flight arrived at the airport at about 6 PM and departed with a few passengers bound to Mumbai after some time.

As per latest updates, for the whole month of June, the airport authorities have scheduled arrival and departure of both international and domestic flights at the airport.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Vijayawada International Airport Director G Madhusudhana Rao said that the airport had urged the authorities to suspend operation of international flights for two months for the developmental works at the airport. He said the airport, however, has resumed international flights from Wednesday in addition to operation of both scheduled and unscheduled including domestic and international flights.

Earlier this week, Netherlands has lifted the ban on passenger flights from India and started the flight operations. However, many countries are yet to open their borders for travellers from India.

On the other hand, UAE flag carrier Emirates has recently announced a further extension of its passenger flights from India until June 30 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country.