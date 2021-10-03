International Flights Latest News Today: After Thailand relaxed guidelines and allowed Indians to travel to the country, national carrier Air India has announced fresh flights to Bangkok from Delhi for the month of October. The Indian Embassy in Thailand has also shared information about the repatriation flights scheduled by Air India between India and Thailand under the Vande Bharat Mission.Also Read - International Flights: India, UAE Aim to Ensure Speedy Normalisation of Air Services

According to updates from the embassy, Air India will operate a total of 10 flights between Delhi and Bangkok in October 2021. As per the schedule, these repatriation flights have been scheduled between Delhi and Bangkok on October 2,9, 16, 23 and 30.

Check full schedule here:

Flight No Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Al 332 02-Oct-21 Delhi 08:00 Bangkok 13:30 A1333 02-Oct-21 Bangkok 14:45 Delhi 17:20 A1332 09-Oct-21 Delhi 08:00 Bangkok 13:30 A1333 09-Oct-21 Bangkok 14:45 Delhi 17:20 Al 332 16-Oct-21 Delhi 08:00 Bangkok 13:30 A1333 16-Oct-21 Bangkok 14:45 Delhi 17:20 A1332 23-Oct-21 Delhi 08:00 Bangkok 13:30 Al 333 23-Oct-21 Bangkok 14:45 Delhi 17:20 Al 332 30-Oct-21 Delhi 08:00 Bangkok 13:30 A1333 30-Oct-21 Bangkok 14:45 Delhi 17:20

Air India flight to Bangkok: Ticket fare and baggage

As per the updates, the ticket fare of the economy class will be approximately Rs 20,000 while business class passengers will have to pay around Rs 40,000 for travel on these flights. Giving further details, the Indian Ambassy added that those who want to return to India are required to register with the Embassy of India Bangkok for travel in the repatriation flights.

“Air India will be sending emails to all passengers registered with Embassy of India, Bangkok. Please await your email or call,” the Indian Embassy said.

Registration must for travel to India: The Indian Embassy said its nationals stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions must register themselves with the Embassy of India by filling up the registration form. Then, the Embassy said it would maintain the list to keep the stranded Indian nationals informed about the latest developments in immigration rules and procedures.

Travel ban lifted: It must be noted that Thailand has lifted the travel ban on fully vaccinated Indian travellers from October 1. However, not just Indian, but air passengers from other countries are also allowed to visit Thailand from October 1 without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine.

Thailand’s Phuket Island opened to vaccinated travellers: Thailand on October 2 opened its Phuket Island for fully vaccinated tourists under tweaks to a struggling quarantine-free travel scheme. Notably, Thailand had earlier launched a “sandbox” scheme in July which allowed fully vaccinated travellers from countries considered low-to-medium risk to roam free on the popular beach island for a fortnight, and then afterwards travel to the mainland without quarantine.