International Flights Latest News: As coronavirus cases are going down, Emirates has announced that it expects to resume its Dubai-India flights from July 7 after operations have remained suspended due to the COVID pandemic. The flight services will be resumed nearly after two months after the UAE suspended its operations owing to the surge in coronavirus cases in India. However, the airline said that it will wait for the exact travel protocols and guidelines from the government regarding the resumption of the flight operations, according to Khaleej Times.

"We're expecting to resume our flights from India to Dubai as from July 7. We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and relevant permits from the government authorities. We hope to have more details soon," the airline said in response to a query from a passenger on its Twitter account on Sunday.

On the other hand, the official website of Emirates showed that the seats are available for booking from July 7. The airline's social media handles have also been buzzing after authorities announced a few days ago that flights from India to Dubai would resume from June 23. However, the airline later informed that flights from India to Dubai would remain suspended until further notice.

Notably, Emirates had announced the suspension of flights on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths. In May, the airline had extended the suspension till at least June 14.

In the meantime, the Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till July 31. However, it said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Furthermore, the DGCA in the circular said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.