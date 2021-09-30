International Flights Latest News: Air passengers from India who are planning to fly abroad, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. The Central government has made a big announcement and said that India is planning to reopen international borders for scheduled flights soon. This was said by Arvind Singh, the Tourism Secretary of India.Also Read - Work From Home to End Soon: Wipro, Deloitte, HDFC, Axis Bank Mull to Reopen Offices in Staggered Manner

Speaking to ET Travel, at an event that was organised by the Ministry of Tourism in Delhi, Arvind Singh said that the mood in the government is in favour of reopening of international borders.

It must be noted that the country just like the rest of the world has closed its borders since the pandemic hit last year.

Giving further details, Arvind Singh said that Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are having extensive consultations regarding restarting international scheduled flights in the near future. He added that everyone is in agreement on reopening of borders, and restarting scheduled flights.

He, however, added that it is a matter of announcing the date and setting the required protocols by the concerned Ministries of Home and Civil Aviation.

It must be noted that India has established air bubble arrangement with 18 countries, and 49 cities till September. Though the scheduled passenger flights have been suspended, the special international flights are operating with proper COVID protocols.

The tourism and hospitality industry in the country will return to better days once the borders for the scheduled international flights reopens.