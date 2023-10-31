Home

Business

International Flights: Vistara Launches Direct Flights From Delhi To Hong Kong, Check Full Schedule

International Flights: Vistara Launches Direct Flights From Delhi To Hong Kong, Check Full Schedule

International Flights: Vistara said the daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong offer fully flat beds in business class and in-flight entertainment screens on all seats on this route.

Vistara said the flight starts from Delhi at 21:05 Hrs (local time) and arrives in Hong Kong at 05:55 Hrs.

New Delhi: To expand its international network further, Vistara, one of India’s leading airlines, has announced the commencement of daily non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Hong Kong. Vistara operated the inaugural flight using state-of-the-art A321neo aircraft that marked a significant milestone in enhancing international connectivity between the two bustling cities.

Trending Now

Vistara in a statement said the inaugural flight took off from Delhi airport on the evening of October 29 and landed in Hong Kong on October 30 morning.

You may like to read

The new direct route is part of Vistara’s strategic plan to grow its international network and as one of the world’s leading commercial hubs, Hong Kong attracts a significant amount of business, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions), and VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) travel from India. It is also a popular leisure destination.

Delhi-Hong Kong Flight: Check Full Timing

Vistara said the daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong offer fully flat beds in business class and in-flight entertainment screens on all seats on this route. The flight starts from Delhi at 21:05 Hrs (local time) and arrives in Hong Kong at 05:55 Hrs.

Check Visatara Delhi-Hong Kong Flight Schedule

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Delhi – Hong Kong UK 0101 Daily 21:05 Hrs 05:55 Hrs Hong Kong – Delhi UK 0102 Daily 08:55 Hrs 13:10 Hrs * All timings shown are in local time zones, exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations

On its commencement, Vistara’s CEO, Vinod Kannan, expressed his excitement about the move and said the launch of direct flights to Hong Kong aligns with their goal of expanding their international footprint.

He further added that Vistara is planning to launch new routes in the next quarter as it approaches the end of its time as a standalone Indian airline.

It should be noted that Vistara is a full-service airline and a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines and its fleet comprises 63 aircrafts, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s, and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.