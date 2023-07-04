Home

International Flights: IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From These Cities to Ras Al Khaimah, Jakarta | Full Schedule Here

International Flights: IndiGo in a statement said the strategic expansion in the summer schedule is aimed at enhancing travel options and facilitate seamless mobility for both tourists and business travellers.

IndiGo has also announced international flight operations to Indonesia by introducing Jakarta as its 28th global destination.

International Flights Latest News Today: Enhancing its international operations, India’s leading low-cost airline IndiGo recently said it will start direct international flights between Hyderabad and Ras Al Khaimah from June 15, 2023. Apart from this, the airline also said to start direct flight services to Jakarta from Mumbai.

The airline in a statement said the strategic expansion in the summer schedule is aimed at enhancing travel options and facilitate seamless mobility for both tourists and business travellers

Hyderabad-Ras Al Khaimah Flight Schedule

Flight 6E 1495 will operate daily from Hyderabad to Ras Al Khaimah, with a departure time of 22:30 and an arrival time of 1:05.

On the return, flight 6E 1496 will operate daily from Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad, with a departure time of 2:05 and an arrival time of 7:20, beginning from June 16, 2023.

IndiGo’s Issues Statement

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, highlighted the rise in domestic and international travel within the country and pointed IndiGo’s commitment to meeting this growing demand.

The airline said with the launch of Hyderabad-Ras Al Khaimah flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights per week from two cities in India.

IndiGo Flights From Mumbai to Jakarta

IndiGo has also announced international flight operations to Indonesia by introducing Jakarta as its 28th global destination.

The airline said the new route will establish the first direct air connection between Mumbai and Jakarta that will provide convenient and efficient travel options for passengers.

As per the airline, the exclusive daily flights between Jakarta and Mumbai are now open for booking, with service commencing on August 7, 2023.

Mumbai-Jakarta Flight Schedule

Daily flights will start from August 7, 2023. The departure from Mumbai will be at 07:55, with an arrival time in Jakarta at 16:10. On the return, the departure from Jakarta is at 17:05, with an arrival time in Mumbai at 21:30.

