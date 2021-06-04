International Flights Latest News: Just like last yar, the Central government this year has also launched Vande Baharat Flights to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad who are stuck outside due to the recent announcement of lockdown. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has planned an evacuation drive called Vande Bharat under which national air carrier Air India was allowed to fly to countries to bring back only Indian nationals. Also Read - Delhi Unlock: Delhi Metro Services Likely to Resume in Staggered Manner in Next Phase of Unlocking

As the country is still struggling to fight the second wave of coronavirus, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced the new round of Vande Bharat flights till October 31. In this regard, Air India has prepared a roster of Vande Bharat flights from June till October 31.

According to the new roaster that has been prepared by Air India, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will operate Vande Bharat flights to countries such as Israel, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, among others. All these countries don't have any bilateral pact with India as of now. The new schedule for the flights starts from June 3 and ends on October 31.

Here is the complete list of Vande Bharat Flights:

The Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier had said that till date, 8.9 million nationals have been brought back from abroad, making it the largest of its kind activity in the world. India’s plan had originally made to bring back more than 1,90,000 nationals. However, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express played a key role in the operations of these flights.