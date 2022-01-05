International Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of fantastic news for the air passengers who are planning to fly to Switzerland and Germany from India. The Lufthansa Group has announced resumption of Swiss International Airlines operations to Mumbai from international destinations starting from January 10 under the Air Bubble agreement.Also Read - Haryana Omicron: Govt Issues Fresh Restrictions, Allows Offices to Operate at 50 Per Cent Capacity

In a statement, the Lufthansa Group said that it is resuming Lufthansa flights between Delhi and Munich from January 18, 2022. And this is not just this. Lufthansa has also increased Lufthansa frequencies to Frankfurt from India until January 31, 2022.

Flight schedule:

As per the announcement, Swiss International Airline has scheduled LX154, from Zurich, Switzerland to Mumbai, India every Monday and Wednesday starting 10 January 2022 and the return flight LX155 from Mumbai to Zurich will be operated on every Wednesday and Friday with effective from 12 January 2022.

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Freq. Start Date LX154 Zurich 20:20 Mumbai 09:05 +1 Mon, Wed 10th Jan 22 LX155 Mumbai 01:30 Zurich 06:20 Wed, Fri 12th Jan 22

The announcement about the flights came after India and Switzerland signed an air bubble pact earlier this month. The agreement permits both countries to operate a specific number of flights in the wake of Covid-19 curbs across the world.

Flight schedule:

Lufthansa has also announced its flights between India and Germany. As per the updates, the airline will connect Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with Munich and Frankfurt with special flights operated under air bubble arrangements.

Flights to India:

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Days of Dep. LH762 Munich 12:15 Delhi 00:10 +1 Tue, Thu (18th- 31st Jan) LH762 Munich 16:25 Delhi 04:20 +1 Sun (23rd- 31st Jan) LH760 Frankfurt 13:15 Delhi 01:30 +1 Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat LH756 Frankfurt 12:10 Mumbai 01:00 +1 Wed, Fri, Sun (01st-16th Jan) LH756 Frankfurt 12:10 Mumbai 01:00 +1 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun (17-31 Jan) LH754 Frankfurt 12:50 Bengaluru 01:55 +1 Tue, Fri

The airline said that the air tickets can be purchased via Travel Portals or swiss.com/Lufthansa.com. Moreover, the air passengers need to ensure that they strictly observe the passenger eligibility criteria for these flights at the time of booking.

Flights from India:

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Days of Dep. LX155 Mumbai 01:30 Zurich 06:20 Wed, Fri (12th-31st Jan) LH763 Delhi 01:50 Munich 05:45 Wed, Fri (19th-31st Jan) LH763 Delhi 06:00 Munich 09:55 Mon (24th-31st Jan) LH761 Delhi 03:35 Frankfurt 07:45 Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun LH757 Mumbai 02:55 Frankfurt 07:50 Mon, Thu, Sat (1st-15th Jan) LH757 Mumbai 02:55 Frankfurt 07:50 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun (17-31st Jan) LH755 Bengaluru 03:35 Frankfurt 09:00 Mon, Fri

International flight ban:

The air passengers must note that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services. However, this suspension won’t apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Notably, the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air bubble pacts with around 32 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.