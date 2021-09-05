New Delhi: Fully vaccinated tourists from India can fly to Canada from September 7, Tuesday as long as they make a stopover in a third country to undergo an RT-PCR test, reported the Times of India. The thing is that certain destinations in Middle East have recently opened up to Indian tourists, so they can now transit from places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Turkey too relaxed entry norms and did away with the 14-day mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated Indian passengers on Saturday.Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India Issues Fresh Travel Guidelines, Imposes Restrictions on These Countries | Full List

“In the past several months, Middle Eastern airports too were shut to Indians. So the only option before students traveling to Canada was to transit via countries like Egypt and Mexico, where they underwent an RT-PCR test. With Canada open to tourists from India as well, a holiday travel itinerary with a short stop in Dubai or Abu Dhabi could be planned,’’ Anoop Kanuga from Bathija Travels was quoted as saying by the TOI. Also Read - Good News: Fully Vaccinated Indians Now Can Travel to Turkey With no Quarantine Requirement | Latest Travel Guidelines Here

Fares for travel to Canada with a transit halt in a third country were comparatively cheaper as well. For travel this month-end and return in mid-October, the return fare on offer on the Mumbai-Toronto route with a transit halt in, say, London was priced at Rs 80-90,000. For a transit halt in Middle East, the economical options were available only three-four weeks down the line, the TOI report added. Also Read - India Resumes Flights to This Country After Four Months of Suspension | Read Details