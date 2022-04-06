International Flights Latest Update: As the regular international flight operations resume across the country, AirAsia on Wednesday said it is resuming flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand from April itself. In a statement, Malaysian carrier AirAsia said the flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.Also Read - Race Against Time: Shanghai Witnesses Biggest Ever Covid Outbreak | 10 Points

Saying that the flight services on Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur and Chennai-Kuala Lumpur routes started on April 1, the airline said the flight services on Tiruchirapalli-Kuala Lumpur route began on April 5.

However, the flight services on the Kochi-Kuala Lumpur, Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad-Kuala Lumpur routes will commence from April 18, April 23 and May 1, respectively, the airline stated. More significantly, the Malaysian airline said the flights on five India-Thailand routes will begin in May.

The airline also stated that the flight services on Bengaluru-Bangkok, Chennai-Bangkok, Kolkata-Bangkok, Kochi-Bangkok and Jaipur Bangkok will commence on May 4, May 4, May 2, May 1 and May 1, respectively.

The air passengers must note that AirAsia is different from AirAsia India airline, which is based out of India and owned by the Tata group. After two years of coronavirus-induced suspension, India resumed regular international flights on March 27.

As the COVID guidelines and quarantine requirements have been relaxed in most of the countries due to decline in corona cases, now the air passengers can now fly with ease to Malaysia and Thailand. They can also enjoy a discount of 20% off on All Seats, and on all flights for bookings made between April 4 and 10, for the travel period from May 1 until March 25, 2023, TOI reported.

Giving details to Times of India, Manoj Dharmani, AirAsia’s regional commercial head for India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said that AirAsia’s resumption of international flights has been highly anticipated by both the airline and its guests. He went on to add that with Malaysia and Thailand reopening and travel restrictions being lifted, AirAsia will be continually re-introducing international services, starting from April 2022.