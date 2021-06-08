International Flights Latest News Today: International flyers, who are planning a travel to the UAE, here comes a big update for you. The Air India Express on Tuesday in a tweet announced that the Gulf nation has extended its suspension of flight services from India until July 6. Air India Express tweeted on Tuesday that the movement of passengers to the UAE from India (excluding UAE nationals) until July 6 had been suspended. Also Read - COVID Second Wave in Maharashtra Will Come Down Drastically in Week Time, Say Experts

However, the airline stated that passengers who were booked to travel in that period could reschedule their tickets. The major UAE carriers, Emirates and Etihad, are yet to announce the extension of the suspension of flights from India. Also Read - Green Days Ahead? World Bank Projects India's Economy to Grow at 8.3% in 2021, 7.5% in 2022

Issuing a travel update for passengers to the UAE, the Air India Express said: “General Authority of Civil Aviation, UAE, has suspended all inbound passenger movement to the UAE from India, (excluding UAE nationals) till 6th July, 2021.” Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BS Yediyurappa Govt Grants Rs 2000 Each Subsidy For Registered Street Vendors Affected By Covid Restrictions

“Passengers who booked to fly with us during this period can reschedule their tickets for travel at a future date,” it added in the Tweet.

The airline has tagged Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in the tweet.

However, the UAE airlines are yet to announce any further extension to the suspension of flights from India to the UAE.

Notably, Dubai’s Emirates Airline had on May 30 announced that the flight suspension had been further extended till June 30. Abu Dhabi’s Eithad Airways in the similar manner had announced that the entry restriction for passengers from India to the UAE was extended till June 30.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the UAE had announced the suspension of flights from India on April 24 and the restrictions were later extended periodically. The UAE had stopped entry to all travellers from India and those who had been in India any time in the 14 days prior to their arrival in the UAE. However, the exceptions were made for UAE nationals, diplomats and holders of the UAE golden visa.

Several other types of passengers are also exempted from the ban, including Emiratis stranded in India, people with a UAE ‘golden visa’ and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the latest mandatory COVID-19 protocols.