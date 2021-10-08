New Delhi: The Ministry of Health is going to issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK, reported news agency ANI quoting sources on Friday.Also Read - Breaking: UK Lifts Quarantine Rules For Fully Vaccinated Indian Travellers From Oct 11 | Details Here

The UK on Thursday announced that it will scrap quarantine rules for 47 destinations, including India from Monday (11 October). It also said that it would recognise the vaccine status of arrivals from more countries in the latest easing of restrictions. All Indians who are full-vaccinated with Covishield will not be required to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine on reaching UK anymore.

"Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under 18s returning from countries and territories not on the red list, can do so with just a day 2 test," the UK government said in a statement. Starting 4 am on Monday, October 11, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 47 countries and territories, including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England, the statement added.