New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday asserted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ‘thoroughly checked’ the claims made by senior IAS officer Sanjeev Gupta about the skyrocketing airfare being charged to flyers for destinations between India and the United Kingdom and found that media reports have ‘no proven basis’.Also Read - Delhi-London Economy One-way Airfare in August Rs 3.95 Lakh: DGCA Seeks Details on Fares of India-UK Flights After User's Complaint

“There are media reports claiming India-UK one-way economy class fares have touched Rs 4 lakh. These reports have no proven basis. The veracity of Shri Sanjeev Gupta’s claim has been thoroughly checked by DGCA,” tweeted. “The fares offered on the Delhi-London sector (Economy class) range from Rs 1.03-1.21 lakhs for Indian carriers and Rs 1.28-1.47 lakhs for UK carriers for travel during August 2021,” it added. Also Read - International Flights: Delhi to Dubai Travel Resumes, But Not For Everyone. Check Details

This comes after Sanjeev Gupta, Secretary, Inter-State Council Secretariat, Union Home Ministry, complained on Twitter that an economy-class ticket on British Airways’s Delhi-London flight for August 26 was priced Rs 3.95 lakh. Also Read - International Flights: Air India To Operate Direct Flights From Cochin To London From August 18

“Fare of ₹ 3.95 lakh one way Delhi to London on Aug 26. No, it’s not 1st class. It’s economy on @British_Airways @airindiain @airvistara etc. also 1.2 to 2.3 lakh. College admission time! See minimum fare on @GoogleTravel in August. Have alerted Secretary @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia,” read Gupta’s from a thread highlighting the exorbitant prices.

Fare of ₹ 3.95 lakh one way Delhi to London on Aug 26. No, it's not 1st class. It's economy on @British_Airways. @airindiain @airvistara etc. also 1.2 to 2.3 lakh. College admission time! See minimum fare on @GoogleTravel in August. Have alerted Secretary @MoCA_GoI. @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/uxFF8dgaLk — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) August 7, 2021

After Gupta’s Twitter post, the Directorate General of Civl Aviation (DGCA) asked the airlines that operate India-UK flights currently to submit details about their fares.

Earlier on Sunday, the UK eased travel restrictions for India by moving the country from its ‘red’ to ‘amber’ list, which means fully vaccinated Indian passengers will no longer be subjected to a compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine on their arrival in Britain. The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed that all arrivals from India who have been vaccinated in India, which is on the amber list as at 4 am local time on Sunday, are required to isolate at home or their designated location mentioned.

India has been on the Red List since end-April when the Delta variant was at its peak, which meant an effective ban on travel except for returning British residents who had to self-isolate in a government-sanctioned hotel at a considerable additional expense.

Notably, Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements formed with 28 countries, including the UK.