International Flights Latest News Today: Nearly eight years after it began the operations, Tata Group's AirAsia India (AAIPL) has got approval to fly its first international flight this month. The low-cost airline, in which Tatas own 83. 6% stake and could shortly acquire the remaining 16. 4% from Malaysian AirAsia Berhad, will operate a non-scheduled cargo flight on Kochi-Dubai-Kochi route.

As per a report by Times of India, the airline's first flight was operated in June 2014 and it achieved a fleet size of 20 aircraft in December 2018. Then, the airline met the 0/20 rule — no minimum requirement on number of years in operation and at least 20 aircraft in fleet — to fly abroad. However, a number of cases over the airline's effective control prevented the Centre from giving that clearance.

Free 'Red Carpet' Priority Services for ticket bookings

In the meantime, the airline said on its website and mobile apps that it would offer free ‘Red Carpet’ Priority Services for bookings made on airasia.co.in and the mobile apps. Giving details, the airline said it has launched this service as a limited period offer for bookings till 28 February for travel till 30 September 2022.

“We’ve laid out the red carpet just for you. AirAsia India is now offering Red Carpet services worth ₹500 at zero extra cost. Offer applicable for bookings done till 28th February 2022, and travel period till 30th September 2022,” said AirAsia India in a Tweet.

As per the updates from the airline, the “Red Carpet” services include a dedicated Red Carpet check-in counter at all airports, priority boarding to enter the aircraft, and priority baggage delivery at the carousel on arrival.

The airline further added that the ‘Red Carpet’ services are retailed at a price of Rs 500 on other bookings channels like online travel agent sites.

Here’s how to reserve AirAsia Red Carpet online

Log on to www.airasia.co.in

Go to Manage and retrieve your booking.

Go to Add-ons and proceed.

Add Red Carpet under Add-ons.

Proceed to seat selection and continue.

Confirm your booking changes and proceed to payment