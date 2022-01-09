International Flights Latest News Today: Due to the rise in COVID cases again, the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for international air passengers. Notably, the new guidelines have come into effect from January 9 that is today. As per the new entry procedures, the fully vaccinated air passengers and the passengers who have recently recovered from COVID infection must present, before boarding their flight to Bahrain, a certificate with a negative result for a PCR test administered within 72 hours of their departure. The order also stated that the results must be verifiable via a QR code on the certificate.Also Read - COVAXIN Booster Dose Trial Demonstrates Long-Term Safety With No Serious Adverse Events: Bharat Biotech

Guidelines for fully vaccinated passengers: They will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain. The passengers must note that they will be considered fully vaccinated if they have completed 14 days after their second dose in a two-dose vaccination series.

In the new guidelines, the Bahrain government said that it will accept the vaccine certificates that are issued by GCC countries, and the certificates that are issued by countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual vaccination recognition agreement.

Moreover, the Arab nation said it will accept the certificates that are issued by countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival

Guidelines for unvaccinated passengers: However, the Bahrain government in the new guidelines said that the unvaccinated passengers must also present, before boarding their flight to Bahrain, a certificate with a negative result for a PCR test administered within 72 hours of their departure. Their results must be verifiable via a QR code on the certificate, the order added.

They will also in the similar manner undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain. Moreover, they will undergo quarantine for a period of 10 days at their residence or hotel.

The guidelines said that the cost of testing is BHD 12 fee (approximately USD 32). Passengers are encouraged submit the payment before their arrival to Bahrain through the BeAware App or the Bahrain eGovernment Portal (bh.bh/covidpay).

What it means for Indians: Notably, the guidelines are applicable for all international passengers. There is no specific consideration for air passengers from India.

India too issued guidelines: On Friday, India too issued fresh guidelines for international air passengers and made it mandatory for all travellers coming from abroad to undergo seven-day home quarantine followed by an RT-PCR test on the eighth day. The guidelines will come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

As per the existing rules, which have been retained in the revised guidelines, travellers coming from countries specified as “at-risk” have to submit samples for Covid testing on arrival and then are required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility.