International Flights Latest News Today: Part of the Central government's Vande Bharat Mission, Air India Express, the low-cost arm of Air India, has announced flight services to Singapore for July 2021. As per the latest schedule shared by the airline, Air India Express has started the operation of flights to Singapore from Chennai, Trichy, Kochi and Hyderabad.

Taking to Twitter, Air India Express said that the bookings are open for these flights. Notably, these flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission of the Central government to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.

On the other hand, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it hopes other countries to ease the travel restrictions to India as soon as possible. The MEA also added that the matter is being taken up with partners including those in the Gulf.

Check full schedule here:

“As we have said earlier, we hope that with the vastly improved Covid situation in India, countries would ease restrictions for travel from India. We have been taking up this issue with foreign partners wherever possible,” Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the meantime, the DGCA has extended the ban on the commercial flights till July 31. Issuing an order, the DGCA said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air bubble agreements with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France.

Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.