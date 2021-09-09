International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers who are planning to fly to London, here comes a wonderful piece of news for you. Now you can directly fly to London from Hyderabad. As per latest updates, Air India starts its flight services to London from Hyderabad from Thursday 9 September 2021.Also Read - Delhi: Over 1.8 Lakh People Booked For Covid Norm Violation; Rs 32.41 Crore Fine Collected

Issuing a statement, Air India said it will commence its first-ever non-stop service between Hyderabad and London with the first flight arriving in Hyderabad on September 9 and departing for London the next day.

Flight schedule: As per the flight schedule shared by Air India, the flight will operate twice a week — Monday and Friday — with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft with a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration.

As per the flight schedule, Air India 147 will depart Hyderabad at 1.30 AM (local time) to arrive in London at 7.30 AM on the same day. On Fridays, the flight will leave Hyderabad at 5.30 AM to arrive in London at 11.30 AM the same day.

Air India further stated that the return flight AI 148 will operate on Sundays and Thursdays, departing from London at 9.45 AM (local time) to arrive in Hyderabad at 11.35 PM (local time) on the same day.

Flight duration: Air India said the total flight time on this route will be 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions on that particular day.

It must be noted that Air India currently operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Panaji.

Air bubble agreement: These flights are being operated as part of the air bubble agreement being signed between India and UK. So far, India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.