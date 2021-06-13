International Flights Latest News: Air passengers who are eagerly waiting to fly abroad, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. If you are planning to spend your holidays in Beijing, Moscow, Cairo, Nairobi, Jakarta, Manila, and other eastern European countries, then hold your breath, IndiGo Airlines has some major announcement for you. As per updates, the airline has said that it is planning overseas flights of up to seven hours duration from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, some of them with its longer-range Airbus A321s. However, the airline said that the condition is these countries need to lift Covid-related restrictions and the regular international flights should resume operations soon. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railway Suspends Local Trains Between Dadar & Kurla Amid Heavy Rainfall | Details

Speaking to Economic Times, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said as soon as the Covid pandemic comes down, you will see the airline going in every direction. He also added that the airline has so many markets within six, seven hours to places like Beijing, Moscow, Cairo, Nairobi, Jakarta, Manila, and all the CIS countries in between them.

He also added that the airline can launch international flights from major airports such as Delhi, Bombay, Chennai, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Giving further details, he said that the airline is very excited and planning to ahead in a very, very aggressive manner.

The announcement from IndiGo comes at a time when India has suspended all international flights since March last year, resumed only limited services through Vande Bharat and air bubble agreements.

As per latest updates, the regular overseas flights were supposed to resume in the summer but the second wave of the pandemic had put all plans on hold. However, the resumption of international flight services depend on the behaviour of the virus and vaccination progress in India and other countries.

Giving further details, the CEO said that the international expansion would take place in phases and the airline would gradually expand to destinations further out, avoiding the error of over-extending itself.

IndiGo said its strategy is to fly to high-traffic destinations and develop a market by creating demand through low-fare offerings, among other incentives.