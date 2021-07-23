International Flights Latest News Today: Part of the air bubble agreement between the two countries, the airlines have started operations between India and Japan. The Japan Airlines has now announced a change in the frequency related to Delhi/Bangalore – Tokyo Flights, which stand applicable with immediate effect.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces 2 Additional Flights Between Thailand And India on July 30 Under Vande Bharat Mission | Full Schedule Here

Issuing a statement the Japan Airlines said it has revised its schedule of flights JL030, JL039, JL754, and JL753 starting from August 1 to 31.

In the statement, the airline said apart from the above schedule, all flights of August 2021 between India and Japan stand canceled.

As per the schedule announced by the Japan Airline, the flights will operate from Delhi to Haneda on Wednesday and Saturday, whereas the flights from Haneda to Delhi will operate on Tuesday and Friday.

In a similar manner, the flights from Narita to Bengaluru will operate on August 5, 12, 19, and 26. And from Bengaluru to Narita, the flights will operate on August 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Japan Airline’s revised schedule here:

Routes Flight No. Days of Operation Delhi → Haneda JL030 Every Wed/Sat Haneda → Delhi JL039 Every Tue/Fri Narita → Bengaluru JL754 Every Sat Bengaluru → Narita JL753 Every Thu

Guidelines from the Japan Airlines:

The passengers who have received entry permission from Embassy of Thailand can take this flight. Passengers without permission will be denied entry to the flight even if they have the ticket. If passengers plan to check in more than the free baggage allowance, then they need to contact JAL Reservation & Information in advance. Customer information must be submitted for boarding.

Vistara flew first: Prior to this, Vistara airlines had on July 7 started its maiden direct flight to Tokyo. The inaugural flight departed Delhi at 3 AM (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday and landed at Tokyo (Haneda) at 2.50 PM (Japan Standard Time), the airline said.

The flight was operated under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan. At present, apart from Vistara, national carrier Air India also operates direct flights between India and Japan.

Vistara said it will fly once a week between the two cities using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. “We are delighted to take India’s finest airline to Japan and provide an unmatched flying experience to our customers that exemplifies modern Indian hospitality with the highest global standards in safety, hygiene and operations,” said Vistara’s chief executive officer Leslie Thng said in a statement.

Ban on commercial flights: It must be noted that the DGCA has extended the suspension of international flights till July 31. However, the DGCA said the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Till now, India has formed air bubble agreements with around 24 countries including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.