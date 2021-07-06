International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers, who are waiting for a long time to fly abroad for vacations, here comes a piece of good news for you. The international flight services to Maldives will resume from next week that is July 15 as the island nation is reopening its international borders to many South Asian countries including India. Also Read - Planning to Travel to Canada? All You Need to Know About Latest COVID Guidelines

Giving further details, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had earlier said that his government will review the situation periodically between 1 and 15 July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It must be noted that the island nation depends on tourism for its economy and it comes as relief to many resorts and hotels across the country which rely on international travellers for their business. If you are planning to fly to Maldives this month, then here's all you need to know to plan your holiday and travel.

Flights schedule

Go First, which was known as GoAir, will operate flights from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai to Malé starting from July 15. From these cities, Go First will start with a twice-weekly schedule (Thursday and Sunday), add two more flights (Wednesday and Saturday) from 4 August and finally go daily from 3 September.

As per the latest updates, the flight will leave Delhi at 09.50 AM, arriving in Malé at 13.20 PM. The return leg will leave Malé at 2.35 PM, landing back in Delhi by 7.05 PM. From Mumbai, the flights land in Malé at 12.05 PM and from Bengaluru at 1.05 PM.

Visa requirement

For every tourist, Maldives offers visa on arrival. To enter Maldives, Indian nationals visiting the country as a tourist do not require any pre-arrival visa, just a valid passport is enough.

The passport of Indians must have at least 1-month validity from the date of expected departure in the Maldives.

A confirmed pre-booking at a registered tourist facility is a prerequisite for the visa.

Moreover, tourist visa extension facility is also available for long-stay tourists without the imposition of any further fees.

Vaccine requirement

As per the updates from the Maldives tourism ministry, international passengers are required to carry a negative RT-PCR test.

Tourists will also have to submit health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal 24 hours before departure.

No mandatory quarantine or test on arrival.

Those who show symptoms of COVID-19 will have to undergo a PCR test.

The island nation had earlier imposed a temporary suspension of tourist visas for visitors travelling from South Asian countries since May 13. Apart from India, other countries included Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.