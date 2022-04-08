International Flights Latest News Today: With the decline in coronavirus cases, Australia’s national airline Qantas on Friday said it will operate four weekly non-stop return flights between Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and Sydney’s Kingsford Smith International Airport from September 14. On the other hand, the airline said that it is also finalising a partnership with IndiGo to make travel between India and Australia easier and also to enhance its overseas operations.Also Read - Rare White Kangaroo Spotted in Australia's Queensland, Pictures Mesmerise Internet | See Pics

The airline said that the flight tickets between Sydney and Bengaluru will go on sale on April 8 with return tickets starting at Rs 78,380.

Giving details, Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo, told Money Control, "We are pleased to announce our proposed codeshare partnership with Australia's flag carrier, Qantas Airways under Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement.."

He said once the deal is finalised, the new partnership will enable the Qantas customers to fly to more than 50 unique cities on IndiGo via Bengaluru, Delhi, and Singapore with the access of 41, 33, and 6 destinations per station respectively.

The air passengers must note that these are the first direct flights between Australia and Bengaluru by any airline.

On the other hand, Qantas said it will continue to operate up to five flights a week between Melbourne and Delhi, making it the only airline offering direct flights between both northern and southern India and Australia.

The airline also added that the passengers flying with Qantas on IndiGo will get the same baggage allowance for the duration of their trip, as well as complementary food and beverages.

Giving details, Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce told Money Control that the demand for direct flights between Australia and India had grown steadily since both countries reopened their borders.

“Our new direct flights from Bengaluru to Sydney, combined with the proposed codeshare with IndiGo, have the potential to reshape the way many people travel between Australia and India,” Alan Joyce was quoted as saying by Money Control.