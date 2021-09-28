International Flights Latest News Today: Two days after Canada lifted the ban on international flight operations from India, the national carrier Air India has resumed services from Delhi to Canada and Vancouver. Air India has also issued the flight schedule for these two destinations.Also Read - China Defends Visa Curbs Against Stranded Indians, Says 'Appropriate' to Combat COVID-19

The air passengers who are planning to fly to Canada must carry a negative COVID-19 test report from the approved laboratory at the New Delhi International Airport. Moreover, the report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure. Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Canada Lifts Travel Ban on Flyers From India | Read Latest Guidelines Here

On September 26, the Justin Trudeau-led federal government lifted the ban on passenger flights from India, which was put in place in view of the Covid-19 protocols. Earlier, Canada had extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. However, with the ban now has expired, the passengers from India can now travel to Canada with precautionary measures, which include having a negative Covid-19 test report from an approved laboratory. Also Read - International Flights: Govt Makes Big Announcement, Says Flight Services From Srinagar to Sharjah to Start Soon

Air India Delhi-Vancouver Flight Schedule

As per the announcement made by Air India, the airline will resume its non-stop flight to Vancouver (YVR) from Delhi(DEL) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from October 1, 2021.

Also, AI 185 (DEL/YVR)/AI 186 (YVR/DEL) of 26/28 Sep to operate on 27/29 September 2021.

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency AI 185 Delhi(DEL) 3:30 AM Vancouver(YVR) 7:00 AM Wed, Fri, Sun AI 186 Vancouver(YVR) 10:15 AM Delhi(DEL) 2:45 PM Wed, Fri, Sun

Air India Delhi-Toronto Flight Schedule

Air India said it will also resume its non-stop daily flights to Toronto (YYZ) from Delhi (DEL) effective from September 30, 2021 and AI 187 (DEL/YYZ)/AI 188(YYZ/DEL) of 26/28 Sep to operate on 27/ 29 September 2021.

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency AI 187 Delhi(DEL) 3:00 AM Toronto (YYZ) 8:45 AM Daily AI 188 Toronto (YYZ) 12:15 PM Delhi(DEL) 12:15 PM Daily

Travel guidelines for traveling to Canada

The air passengers must carry a negative Covid-19 test report not more than 18 hours before departure. Prior to boarding, air operators will check the travelers’ test results ensuring they are eligible to come to Canada. As per the protocol, the fully vaccinated passengers will have to upload the relevant information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website. Passengers unable to meet these requirements will be denied boarding by the officials.

DGCA extends ban on international flights

On the other hand, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, earlier in the day, extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till October 31. However, it said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Notably, the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Till now, India has formed air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.