International Flights Latest News: Indian air passengers who are planning to fly to San Francisco, here comes a piece of good news for them. The US-based United Airlines on Thursday has announced that it would start a daily flight on Bengaluru-San Francisco route from May 28 next year.

Giving further details, the airline said that the new flight builds on the airline's existing services from New Delhi to Newark, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as from Mumbai to Newark.

The airline said that the new route (service) is United's first-ever nonstop service between Bengaluru and the US.

Notably, the services of United Airline from Bengaluru to San Francisco will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring a total of 257 seats — 48 flat-bed seats in business class, 21 seats in premium-plus class and 188 seats in economy class. United Airlines said it offers more flights between India and the US than any other US carrier.

The fresh flight announcements from United Airlines comes at a time when the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries, including the US, since July 2020.