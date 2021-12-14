International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers to the US, rejoice! Here comes a good news for you. Indian national carrier Air India has announced additional flights between India and United States starting from December 21, 2021. In a statement, the airline said the flights will be operated under air bubble agreement between the two countries.Also Read - When Will International Flight Services Resume? Check What Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Says

According to the announcement, Air India will operate one additional flight between Delhi And San Francisco, Chicago. The air passengers must note that the flights are in addition to the existing flights operating in these sectors.

Significantly, the announcement from Air India comes as there is massive demand for travel between India and the United States after the lockdowns were relaxed.

Air India Additional Flights Between Delhi And San Francisco

As per the flight schedule, Air India will operate the flights on the Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi sector every Tuesday starting from 21 December 2021 and will continue to operate till 25 March 2022.

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Start Date AI 173 Delhi (DEL) 04:00 San Francisco (SFO) 06:00 21-Dec-21 AI 174 San Francisco (SFO) 09:30 Delhi (DEL) 15:15 21-Dec-21

Air India Additional Flights Between Delhi And Chicago

Apart from this, the airline has also announced one additional flight on the Delhi-Chicago-Delhi route as per the schedule. Air India said the flights from Delhi to Chicago will be operating every Wednesday while the return flight will be operating every Friday.

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Start Date AI 127 Delhi (DEL) 02:45 Chicago (ORD) 06:45 21-Dec-21 AI 126 Chicago (ORD) 12:30 Delhi (DEL) 14:15 21-Dec-21

The air passengers must note that the bookings of the flights are open through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorized Travel Agents.

The development comes even as the DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till January 31 next year. The DGCA on December 1 decided not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, less than a week after announcing that it would restart the services. However, this suspension won’t apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.