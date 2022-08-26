International Flights Latest News Today: Vistara airlines on Friday announced that it has increased the frequency of its flights between Mumbai and Jeddah to six times per week. The airline earlier this month launched its nonstop flights between Mumbai and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which were first announced in early June.Also Read - Mumbai: Central Railway To Face Mega Block On Sunday. Check Here Which Train Services Will Be Affected

Earlier, the flights were available only on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. However, Vistara now increased the flight frequency between Mumbai and Jeddah to six times per week.

"Enjoy the perfect blend of Saudi Arabia's cultural and commercial sights as we increase the frequency of flights between Mumbai and Jeddah to six times a week. Come aboard and rekindle the joy of travelling. Visit our website to book now!," said Vistara in a Tweet.

Come aboard and rekindle the joy of travelling. Visit our website to book now!#JeddahOnVistara pic.twitter.com/DTWLICJpzb — Vistara (@airvistara) August 22, 2022

Check Mumbai-Jeddah Flight Schedule

Vistara said flight UK235 will depart Mumbai at 1805 Hours (IST) and arrive in Jeddah at 2050 Hours (AST). The airline further added that it has deployed its Airbus A320neo aircraft on the Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai route.

Flight No. Sector Arrival Departure Arrival UK235 Mumbai Jeddah 18:05 20:50 UK236 Jeddah Mumbai 21:50 05:30 (+1)

Vistara expands international flights

Vistara said it continues to expand its international services by adding new routes and increasing frequency on existing routes. Recently, the airline said it would begin operating new direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. For this, the flights between the two cities will be operating on a daily basis between Oct 01 and Oct 29.

Earlier this month, Vistara had said that it will operate three flights a week on the Mumbai-Jeddah route. The first flight took off at 6.05 pm on Tuesday from Mumbai and landed at the Saudi-Arabian city at 8.50 pm. The airline now flies thrice a week, one flight each day between the two cities on its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Commenting on the launch of the new international route, Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are delighted to launch services to Jeddah, and to add Saudi Arabia to our growing international network. Given the multitude of upcoming futuristic projects in Saudi Arabia, strong trade ties with India, and the presence of a large Indian diaspora, there is growing traffic between the two countries. We are confident that travelers will appreciate having the choice of flying India’s best airline on this route.”