International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a big update for those who are frequent flyers to Middle East. Oman Air, the national airline of Oman, on Tuesday, announced that it will increase the frequency of flights between India and Oman by adding 18 additional flights per week from August 1.Also Read - International Chess Olympiad: Tamil Nadu Announces Holidays For Schools, Offices In These Districts On July 28

With the increasing demand for flights to Oman, Oman Air said it has decided to operate 10 weekly flights instead of 7 weekly flights between Muscat and Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai in India between August 1 and October 29, 2022. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Man Kills Newly-Wed Daughter, Husband in Thoothukudi; Surrenders

“We are pleased to announce additional frequencies to Kochi, Delhi, and Chennai effective next month as part of our comprehensive plans to better serve our international markets and meet our guests’ travel expectations during the holiday season,” Hamad bin Mohamed al Harthy, regional vice president – Sales – Indian Subcontinent & Asia-Pacific, said. Also Read - Monkeypox: Tamil Nadu Strengthens Surveillance At International Airports

The airline said it will operate a total of 122 flights per week between Muscat and eight Indian destinations. These include 10 flights per week to Delhi, Kochi, and Chennai, seven flights per week to Bangalore, Mumbai, Kozhikode, and Hyderabad, as well as three flights per week to Goa.

Al Harthy said the airline will offer wide-body service, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to Boeing 737, between Muscat and destinations in India.

He further added that Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional award-wining products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality accessible to guests on every flight.

Oman Air said it offers ‘Stopover Packages’ in which Oman Air-ticketed passengers will have the flexibility to discover some of the most desirable tourist spots in and around Muscat. The airline said each stopover will offer visitors a distinct taste of some of Oman’s leading attractions.