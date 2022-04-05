International Flights Latest News Today: As demand continued to increase after the regular international flights resumed operations in India, Go First has announced that it has increased its daily flight frequency between Abu Dhabi (UAE) and three Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Kannur effective from April 2022.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Railways Relaxes COVID Curbs, Lifts Vaccination Criteria For Passengers | Details Here

The fresh announcement from Go First came after the DGCA approved the summer schedule for international flight operations. As per the approval, six Indian airlines including Go First and 60 international airlines from over 40 countries were allowed to operate 3,249 weekly flights to/from India. Out of the total 3249 scheduled flights, Go First has allowed the operation 74 departures a week. Also Read - 8 Land Parcels in Alibaug, Flat in Dadar: ED Attaches Sanjay Raut's Properties in ₹1,034-cr Land Scam Case, Sena MP Says 'Satyameva Jayate'

Apart from this, Go First also announced that the air passengers who are fully vaccinated will not have to go for RT-PCR testing before departure from UAE to India. Also Read - US Pins Hope on 2nd Booster to Protect Certain Groups From Covid-19

“In order to meet increased demands on Mumbai, Delhi and Kannur routes, Go First will be flying daily,” said Abu Dhabi Airports in a statement.

Flight ticket details: As per the updates from Go First, the one-way flight from Abu Dhabi to Delhi costs around Rs 12,000 (Dh600), while one-way flights from Abu Dhabi to Kannur and Mumbai will cost nearly Rs 7,500. (Dh370).

Apart from Go First, Emirates was the first airline to increase its weekly travel frequency to 170 flights to nine Indian cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram beginning April 1.

After nearly a gap of two years, India last month resumed international flight operations. The Central government had on March 23, 2020, suspended international flight operations due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the country. However, in July 2020, the overseas flights became operational under bilateral air bubble arrangements with selected countries. But the ban on regular international flight operations continued for nearly two years in the midst of a raging COVID pandemic. And then on March 27, the regular international flights operations have finally restarted their operations.

The development comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved a total of 1,466 international departures for six Indian airlines for the summer schedule.