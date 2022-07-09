International Flights Latest Update: Here comes a big update for the air passengers who are frequent flyers to Bangkok. Vistara on Saturday announced that it will begin operating 5 weekly flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route from August 5. The airline further added that the flights on the Mumbai-Bangkok route will be operated using the A320neo aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration, expanding its current connection between India and Thailand.Also Read - RBI Imposes Restrictions, Withdrawal Limits On 4 Cooperative Banks. Check Details here

The air passengers must know that Vistara at present operates only one daily flight on the Delhi-Bangkok route. Notably, Vistara — a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines — has 53 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline has recently increased the number of flights between Delhi and Bangkok from two weekly flights to daily.

Check Mumbai-Bangkok Flight Schedule

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Freq. UK0123 Mumbai 0745 Bangkok 1335 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun UK0124 Bangkok 1450 Mumbai 1740 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun

The airline said aircraft UK0123 will depart from Mumbai (BOM) at 07:45 AM and arrive in Thailand’s Bangkok (BKK) airport at 13:35 PM; and the same aircraft will return from Bangkok at 14:50 PM and arrive in Mumbai at 17:40 PM.

As per the updates from the airline, the service between Mumbai and Bangkok will operate five days a week every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Mumbai-Bangkok Ticket Fare:

Apart from this, the airline said it is offering a round-trip all-inclusive fares for Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai starting at Rs 22849 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Bangkok-Mumbai-Bangkok start at THB 10949.

Route Economy Premium Economy Business Mumbai-Bangkok-Mumbai INR 22,849 INR 31,899 INR 54,299 Bangkok-Mumbai-Bangkok THB 10,949 THB 12,449 THB 30,449

The airline also added that it has opened bookings for flights between Mumbai and Bangkok, with tickets available on Vistara’s website, www.airvistara.com, Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile applications, and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) and travel agents.