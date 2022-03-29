International Flights Latest News Today: As the regular international flight services resumed in the country, Vistara airlines has announced that it will restart the air services between Delhi and London from May 1. The airline said it will connect both cities on a daily basis with flights departing at 22:05 IST for London and returning to Delhi at 14:40 GMT.Also Read - Four People Trapped In Sewer Line In Delhi’s Rohini, Four Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

The air passengers must know that Vistara started the flight services to London from Delhi in 2020 as part of the International Air Bubble Agreement between India and the United Kingdom. It had deployed Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the purpose. However, due to COVID pandemic, the airline had suspended its operations. Also Read - US Eases COVID-19 Travel Advisory for India From 'Level 3' To 'Level 1'. What it Means

With the decline in COVID cases and relaxation of travel guidelines, Vistara began flying again and till 26 March 2022, the airline was operating the Delhi – London Heathrow flight and return (UK17/UK18) five times a week. Also Read - UP’s Moradabad Second-Most Noisiest City In World, Delhi Too On UN List

Full flight schedule here:

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Delhi – London Heathrow UK 017 Daily 1440 Hours 1840 Hours London Heathrow – Delhi UK 018 Daily 2205 Hours 1190 Hours (+1)

On March 27, India resumed regular international flights after a coronavirus pandemic-induced hiatus of approximately two years, with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia calling it a “very important day”.

Due to COVID pandemic, India had suspended the scheduled international flights on March 23, 2020 and during the last two years, limited international passenger flights were operating between India and select countries under bilateral air bubble arrangements.

Earlier this month, the Civil Aviation Ministry had announced that regular overseas flights would resume from March 27 amid a decline in coronavirus cases. It also relaxed various COVID-19 guidelines for air passengers.

While Indian carriers are now operating normal international services, various foreign airlines, including Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and LOT Polish, have also announced plans about their services to and from India.

Nearly 60 airlines from 40 countries have been permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to and from India during the summer schedule, according to the DGCA. The summer schedule will be effective from March 27 till October 29.