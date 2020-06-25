International Flights Latest News: As India is looking to open up international air routes with the US, the UK, France and Germany, several other countries have opened their airspace for international flights. In fact, Delta Air Lines said it would be the first passenger flight to resume services between the US and China. The twice-weekly flights from Seattle will travel through Seoul, South Korea, before reaching Shanghai. Also Read - Bangladesh Resumes International Flights After Gap of 3 Months Due to COVID-19

Here is a list of countries which have opened international flights — some for specific tourists

Jamaica: June 15

Bermuda, Bahamas: June 22

Greece: Open to passengers from EU, China, Japan, Israel, New Zealand

Germany: June 15

France: June 15

Italy: June 3

Airlines which have started operation or are about to start

Dubai’s Emirates have flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne. It has recently suspended flights from Pakistan

Air Canada reportedly resumed flights to the United States with six destinations being served by May 25, including New York-LaGuardia, Washington-Dulles, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Chicago.

Malaysia Airlines reportedly resumes limited flight operations across the network for domestic from June 2020. It will start international services in July.

Etihad Airways will start flights to over 40 destinations starting from July.

India’s airlines Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet are operating international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission.