International Flights: National carrier Air India has announced additional flights between India and UK under Air Bubble Agreement. These flights, scheduled from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kolkata, Kochi & Goa are in addition to existing services scheduled under Vande Bharat Mission (VMB) between the two countries. Also Read - Is India Flattening The COVID-19 Curve? Active Cases Drop Below 8 Lakh-mark; Doubling Time Increased to 70.4 Days

Bookings for the flight scheduled from January 1 to March 27, 2021, have begun. Travelers can book their tickets via the airline’s official website, call centers, or booking offices/agents. Also Read - International Flights: Hong Kong Bans Air India & Vistara Flights From Oct 17-30 For Bringing COVID-19 Positive Passengers

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed since July under the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with around 17 countries, including UK. Also Read - Centre Imposes Ban on Import of Air Conditioners with Refrigerants

‘Air Travel pacts’ are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

Till now, the Centre has facilitated the repatriation and international travel of over 20 lakh people through different means since May 6 2020, said Shri Hardeep Singh Puri. Interacting with media persons, Puri said that under Vande Bharat Mission, 17,11,128 people have travelled back to India and 2,97,536 people have travelled out of India.