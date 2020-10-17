International Flights: Eight months after the travel was suspended between both countries owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bangladesh will resume flights to India from October 28. This comes as both countries signed a bilateral air bubble pact, allowing airlines of both the countries to operate international flights with certain restrictions. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Allows Gyms to Reopen With Safety Measures in Place After Dusshera

Three Bangladeshi carriers — Biman Bangladeshi Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines and Novo Air — would initially operate 28 flights a week, while five Indian airlines — Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Vistara and GoAir — would operate 28 flights a week between the two countries, The Daily Star reported, quoting civil aviation and tourism ministry Senior Secretary Md Mohibul Haque.

Of the three Bangladeshi carriers, Biman is scheduled to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi and Dhaka-Kolkata routes, US-Bangla Airlines on Dhaka-Chennai and Novo Air on Dhaka-Kolkata route, the report said.

The five Indian airlines are expected to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi, Dhaka-Kolkata, Dhaka-Chennai and Dhaka-Mumbai routes.

The decision to resume flights to India was made at an inter-ministerial meeting at the civil aviation and tourism ministry on Friday, the report said.

The passengers would have to undergo COVID-19 testing before flying.

For now, visas will be provided in nine categories, including medical, business, employment, journalists and diplomats.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany.

Initially, around 5,000 passengers from both the countries would be able to fly each week, the report quoted Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman as saying.