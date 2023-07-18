Home

International Flights: Lufthansa Announces New Flights From Bengaluru To Munich In November | Check Full Schedule

According to the schedule released by the airline on its official website, starting in November 2023, passengers can enjoy seamless travel and convenient connections between these two vibrant cities.

Flights for both cities will be operated using state-of-the-art A350 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey for passengers.

International Flights Latest News: To further enhance its global presence, Lufthansa, one of the world’s leading airlines, said it will launch new flight services from Bengaluru to Munich in November 2023. The announcement from the airline comes as part of Lufthansa’s commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indian market and providing passengers with enhanced travel options.

Lufthansa Munich-Bengaluru Flight Schedule

The schedule of the flight operation for LH 765 (Bengaluru to Munich) and LH 764 (Munich to Bengaluru) is planned to cater to the needs of both business and leisure travellers.

All For Enhancing Travel Connectivity

The airline in a statement said that the introduction of the Bengaluru-Munich route not only connects these two vibrant cities but also enhances travel connectivity for passengers from various regions. It added that the Munich serves as a major transportation hub, travellers can easily access Lufthansa’s extensive network of flights to destinations worldwide.

Interestingly, the new flight route for the airline will unlock numerous opportunities for both leisure and business travellers, facilitating seamless connections and fostering international exchanges.

