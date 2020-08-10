International Flights Latest News: Part of Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, India has established individual bilateral bubbles with a number of countries. And germany is one among them. Also Read - International Flights: OCI Card Holders From US, UK, France, Germany Can Travel to India Now

As per the bilateral bubbles, Germany said its airline Lufthansa will recommence passenger flight services to India on specific routes.

The airline major on Monday made the announcement saying Indian citizens are eligible to travel on Lufthansa flights to India from the US, Canada, and other countries.

“Following a bilateral agreement between India and Germany, inbound passenger flights to India, one of Lufthansa’s most important international markets, will be reinstated as of 13 August,” the airline said in a statement.

Based in the established agreement, Lufthansa will operate flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru with immediate effect.

“Lufthansa has already been operating outbound flights from India for several months, departing from Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore (Bengaluru) to its Frankfurt and Munich hubs, the latter being Europe’s only five star airport,” the airline further added in the statement.

The airline said it has been since July offering Indian customers a convenient option at Frankfurt and Munich airports to test for coronavirus at short notice.

The development comes as India on July 16 established bilateral air bubbles with countries like the US, Germany and France that allows airlines of both the countries in the pact to operate special international charter flights.

Notably, the scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, India on May 25 resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights after a gap of nearly two months.