Home

Business

International Flights: Manta Air Announces Direct Flights From Bengaluru to Maldives From January

International Flights: Manta Air Announces Direct Flights From Bengaluru to Maldives From January

International Flight: Manta Air said it will commence international flights to India starting from 2024, unveiling direct Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport routes from January 2024.

Manta Air will provide easy immigration processes exclusively for its guests at the Dhaalu Airport, enabling quick transfers.

International Flights: Starting from January 2024, passengers can directly fly from Bengaluru to Maldives as Manta Air, Maldives’ leading airline, has announced that it is starting direct flights from India to Maldives.

Trending Now

The airline said it will commence international flights to India starting from 2024, unveiling direct Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport routes from January 2024.

You may like to read

Giving details, Ahmed Maumoon, Deputy CEO of Manta Air, said, “This announcement marks a pivotal moment in our company’s trajectory — we are progressing from being the leading domestic and seaplane carrier in the Maldives to an international airline operator. With Manta Air’s expansion through a new direct flight route from India to the Maldives, we anticipate a surge in travel interest and bookings from Indian tourists.”

“By facilitating easier and more affordable travel access to the Maldives, we foresee a substantial increase in travel demand from Bengaluru and across India in 2024 and beyond,” Maumoon added.

It should be noted that the strategic initiative of the airline signifies a major milestone for the indigenous Maldives’ airline and recognises India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives.

The airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport, allowing visitors to avoid the hassles and additional expense of transiting through the main Velana International Airport at Male, and gaining direct access to many luxury resorts located in Dhaalu atoll.

Manta Air will provide easy immigration processes exclusively for its guests at the Dhaalu Airport, enabling quick transfers.

Flight schedules have been designed to allow guests to maximise their stay duration in the Maldives, with all flights arriving in the Maldives in the morning and departing late in the evening for India.

(With inputs from IANS)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.